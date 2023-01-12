A 32-year-old woman Katherine Bacon from Sussex, was left horrified after finding a live lizard inside a bag of spinach. The lady screamed to her husband after she spotted the 10 cm long reptile between the leafy vegetable. The creature spent almost nine days inside the fridge without anybody noticing. It was found when Katherine took the packet of vegetables mindlessly to prepare a meal. Lizard Found in Chole Bhature! Half-Conscious Reptile Seen in Dish at Sagar Ratna Outlet in Chandigarh; Health Dept Collects Food Samples.

Have You Spotted The Little Lizard?

