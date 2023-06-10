Madhavi Salve, a woman from Maharashtra created history by becoming the first woman to drive a bus for the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC). Salve drove the MSRTC bus on the Nashik to Sinnar route. A video of Madhavi Salve driving the state transport bus on the Nashik-Sinnar route has also gone viral on social media. The 36-second video clip shows Salve driving the state transport bus with ease as she breaks barriers and creates history. A total of six women have been inducted as bus drivers-cum-conductors into the MSRTC, thereby marking a significant milestone in the state's public transport history. Good News for Women, Maharashtra Government Announces 50% Concession for Female Passengers on MSRTC Bus Tickets From This Date.

Women Drive MSRTC for the First Time in Its History

Breaking the hegemony, a few women on Thursday drove buses of the #MSRTC for the first time in its history. #Madhavi santosh salve was among the first women drivers of the corporation as she commanded the steering wheel of a #Sinnar- #Nashik bus The new Era @msrtcofficial pic.twitter.com/EWkLJIXXBE — Priya Pandey (@priyapandey1999) June 8, 2023

