Women passengers will get a 50 per cent concession on tickets on all types of buses run by Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), said state government in a recent announcement. Female passengers in Maharashtra will be able to get the concession on MSRTC bus tickers from March 17. MSRTC Free Travel Scheme: Senior Citizens Above 75 Years Can Now Travel Free in All ST Buses in Maharashtra.

