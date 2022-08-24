In a bizarre incident that has come to light, a contractor erected an electric pole in between railway tracks in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district. According to reports, a huge electric pole has been erected between the two railway tracks in Madhya Pradesh. Reports suggest that the work of the Bina-Sagar-Katni third railway line is going on in the Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh. Meanwhile, a huge electric pole has been erected between the railway tracks from Narayavali to the Isarwara railway station. The electric pole is of the OHE line of the railway, which provides the power supply to the train's engine. After the incident came to light, from the railway contractor to the officer, both are blaming each other for the wrongdoing.

Watch Video:

सड़क पर बिजली के खंभे के तो कई मामले सामने आ चुके हैं, लेकिन रेल की पटरियों के बीच ऐसा पहली बार दिख रहा है। मामला मध्यप्रदेश के सागर जिले के ईसरवार स्टेशन का है। pic.twitter.com/BXtBYDtuKa — Avadhesh Akodia (@avadheshjpr) August 23, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)