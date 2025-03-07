A man was recently spotted lifting his motorcycle on his shoulders to cross a railway barrier, a daring act that has since gone viral and sparked widespread discussion on social media. In the video, a man is seen lifting his bike which is a heavy vehicle with apparent ease and walking through a closed railway barrier. The act is both baffling and astonishing, as it highlights the lengths to which some individuals are willing to go to avoid delays, despite the obvious dangers involved. Many social media users expressed disbelief and disapproval with some criticizing the man for his reckless behaviour. Melissa Mercado’s Viral Rap Video: NYPD Detective Twerks, Pole Dances in Raunchy Music Clip, Sparking Controversy With Her Moonlighting Gig (Watch).

Man Lifting his bike on his shoulders to Cross the Railway barrier

A guy Lifted his bike on his shoulders to Cross the Railway barrier: pic.twitter.com/ki4dx5BmZZ — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) March 6, 2025

