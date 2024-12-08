A vegetarian family dining at Romeo Lane restaurant in Meerut’s Ganganagar area accidentally consumed chicken, which they realized only after receiving the bill. The family, who had requested vegetarian dishes, alleged the restaurant’s Muslim staff intentionally served them non-vegetarian food to “corrupt” their religion. The incident, which occurred on Friday evening, sparked a ruckus at the restaurant. A viral video shows the family confronting the staff and accusing them of deliberate religious insult. The family later filed a complaint at the Ganganagar police station. Superintendent of Police (Rural), Rakesh Kumar Mishra, confirmed the case is under investigation. An FIR will be filed after preliminary findings, and appropriate action will follow. The restaurant has yet to respond to the allegations. ‘Jail Nahi Jana Hai to Mere Sath Sex Karo’: Cop Forces Woman to Have Sex With Him in Bihar’s Samastipur, Probe Launched After Obscene Video Goes Viral.

Vegetarian Family Alleges Religious Insult After Being Served Chicken in Meerut Restaurant

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)