The famous Italian professor, activist, author, and astrophysicist Margherita Hack was born in Florence on June 12, 1922. At Florence’s Astronomical Observatory of Arcetri, she applied her knowledge of stellar spectroscopy as an astronomer. Apart from her interest in the evolution of stellar atmospheres, asteroids, and satellites, as an outspoken advocate, she championed civil rights for animal protection, equality for all, and other progressive causes. Today, on her 99th birth anniversary, Google is celebrating Margherita “The Lady of the Stars” Hack with a special doodle. Take a look:

Fun with Google Doodles: Margherita Hack's 99th Birthday #googledoodle pic.twitter.com/y6QbMnRGRT — Allison Baerin (@allisonbaerin) June 11, 2021

