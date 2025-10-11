In a delightful tribute to one of South India’s most beloved dishes, Google marked October 11 with a special Doodle celebrating the beloved breakfast dish, idli. Soft, fluffy, and made from fermented rice and lentils, idlis are not just delicious, but also vegan, gluten-free, and easy on the stomach. It’s not every day that a simple food gets the global spotlight on Google’s homepage, but today, the humble idli took center stage. Google AI Mode Expands Search Experience in India, Now Supports 7 New Indian Languages.

Google Doodle Celebrates Idli

