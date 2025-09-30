The ICC Women's World Cup 2025 is finally here and Google has introduced a fascinating doodle to celebrate the start of the tournament. The much-awaited eight-team ICC Women's World Cup 2025 tournament gets underway on Tuesday, September 30, with the India Women's National Cricket Team locking horns with the Sri Lanka Women's National Cricket Team in the opening match at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati and it starts at 3:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The search engine giant put up a unique-looking doodle where the letters were cricket-themed. A bat and ball were used to denote two 'O's in the word 'Google' while stumps signified the letter 'L'. Take a look at the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Google Doodle below. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Cricket WC.

Google Doodle for ICC Women's World Cup 2025

Google Doodle for ICC Women's World Cup 2025 (Photo credit: Google)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)