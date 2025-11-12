Google on Wednesday, November 12, rolled out a new Doodle all about the classic quadratic equation (ax2 + bx + c = 0), making algebra a bit less intimidating and a lot more fun. The new Google Doodle celebrates the quadratic equation, one of mathematics' most fundamental formulas that has shaped everything from engineering to economics. After debuting in the US and UK, this animated Doodle is now live across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Africa, giving students a playful way to tackle math right from the Google homepage. Google Birthday 2025 Doodle: Search Engine Giant Celebrates 27th Birthday With Nostalgic First Logo.

Quadratic Equation Google Doodle

Quadratic Equation Google Doodle (Photo Credits Google Homepage)

Google Celebrates Quadratic Equation

This animated Google Doodle features one of the most searched equations - the quadratic equation: ax²+bx+c=0 pic.twitter.com/5bcB0walFu — Maths Teacher (@MathsTeacherIN) November 11, 2025

