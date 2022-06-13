Indians a great fan of the tangy and spicy flavours of street foods. Who doesn't love the crispy, sour and slightly sweet taste of bhel puri? The plate of Bhel Puri blew MasterChef Australia judges served by the contestants in the 10-minute challenge. Sarah made the staple snack of our country but even received praises for creating such a complex yet flavourful dish. After the episode aired, desi netizens couldn't control their humour and flooded Twitter with some side-splitting memes and jokes.

Sarah Shares Her Experience On Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SARAH TODD (@sarahtodd)

Have A Look:

Someone made Bhel Puri in Masterchef Australia and the judges were like— ‘You packed such complex flavours into this and the raw onions were amazing and how did you manage to do this in 10 minutes!!!’ 😂😂😂 — Pratyasha Rath (@pratyasharath) June 8, 2022

Sarah Todd makes BHEL Puri in 10 minutes and gets an applause on MasterChef. All the bhel puri bhaiyas meanwhile: pic.twitter.com/afZEGKUugE — Navdha (@navdhad) May 16, 2022

