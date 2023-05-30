Controversial funk singer MC Pipokinha has stoked another controversy by entering cockpit of a plane and dropping her pants next to the pilot. The incident took place on a plane of GOL Airlines. A video that has gone viral shows MC Pipokinha inside the cockpit of a GOL 737 flight. The funk singer takes off her pants next to the pilot, even though he asks her not to, the video further shows. It remains unknown if GOL Airlines has launched an investigation in connection with MC Pipokinha's stunt or taken any action against her. Pipokinha is known for making controversial acts in public. Recently, she was filed receiving oral sex on the stage. 'Fu** You Putin': Ukrainian Model Alina Baikova Dons Yellow Dress With XXX Message Against Russian President at Cannes 2023, Makes Big Political Statement.

MC Pipokinha Takes Off Her Pants Next to Pilot Inside Plane Cockpit:

MC Pipokinha, a funk singer known for her controversies and canceled shows, enters the cockpit of a GOL 737 and takes off her pants next to the pilot, even though he asks her not to. — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) May 29, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)