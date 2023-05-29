Ukrainian model Alina Baikova makes a political statement through her fashion at the Cannes Film Festival 2023. Baikova, who won at the Cannes Film Festival, held a sign protesting the war in her country. She wore a short yellow t-shirt dress with the Ukrainian flag and the words "Fuck you Putin" to the Ken Loach drama 'The Old Oak' premiere. The Ukrainian model later took to Instagram and said that the day before the premiere, the security personnel requested her to get off the red carpet because they didn't want the festival to become politicised. She had to cover her dress to be permitted to stay. Russia-Ukraine War: Russia Launches ‘Largest Drone Attack’ on Ukrainian Capital Before Kyiv Day; One Killed.

🇺🇦Ukrainian model #AlinaBaikova on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet wearing a "F*ck you putin" T-shirt Baikova has already appeared in a "F*ck you putin" jumper made by the Ukrainian designer at the opening of New York Fashion Week. pic.twitter.com/ALupmal3w4 — KyivPost (@KyivPost) May 27, 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alina Baikova (@alina_baikova)

