Are you still moving on from your New Year celebration mood? Well, it's the first Monday of 2023, and it still feels the same, right? As usual, we have to get back to work, school, and everyday life chores. But you are not alone in the Monday blues feeling! We have rounded the best Monday motivation funny memes, viral pictures, hilarious jokes, and puns for officegoers, who often feel the first day is the longest. Have a good laugh! First Monday of 2023 Quotes and Messages: Netizens Share Inspirational Sayings and Wishes for the First Working Day of the New Year.

Get Out Of Your Weekend Hibernation Mode!

January with 5 mondays. 2023 isn't a joke already 🙄 pic.twitter.com/QyVUlSlIz8 — Bushenyi’s Finest (@Johnson_redz) December 31, 2022

31st Is Over, Friends!

Real Struggle

Please Don't Say That

Manifesting The Same

To Be hope..This 2023 first Monday gonna wonderful✨ pic.twitter.com/8okFbGmcqQ — pudukkottai meme (@Selva_pdkt) January 2, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)