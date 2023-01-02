Happy New Year, 2023! It’s officially the first Monday of 2023, and while the year ended and started off for everyone with a weekend to enjoy, it’s finally time to pull up our socks and get back to work. There might be plenty of people you still haven’t wished Happy New Year 2023 yet, and we are all somehow still processing that another year has begun, but the first Monday of the new year calls for action on our resolutions and all our big plans for the year so we can focus on our growth. Share these Monday motivation messages on the first Monday of 2023 by Internet users to start off the week on a positive note. Good Morning Images & Happy New Year 2023 HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: Celebrate First Day of New Year With WhatsApp Messages, SMS and Quotes!

First Monday of 2023 Quotes and Messages

Today is the first Monday of 2023. Make it count ✅ — Priyanka Banubakode ↗️ (@PriyaBanubakode) January 2, 2023

Happy First Monday!

Maturity is realising that life will be the same weather it’s the last Monday/Tuesday… of 2022 or first Monday/Tuesday of 2023. You’ll just celebrate one evening. — CA Rishika Gupta (@rishrox19) December 26, 2022

Good Morning!

Good morning Happy first Monday of year 2023. Have a nice beautiful & pleasant day ahead. — Prabhat Jha (@jhaprabhat20) January 1, 2023

Monday Motivation

First Monday of 2023... Working on being more productive — 六 (@athirasyafiqah_) January 2, 2023

A Little Monday Humour

The first Monday goals of 2023. https://t.co/Y9wsIRnQO3 — IWoM (@IWoM85) January 2, 2023

