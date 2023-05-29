Mondays are here, and the hustle is on! Constant motivation is what one needs on this day of the week. Netizens on Twitter have shared motivational quotes and funny memes, which will definitely help you sail through this day and the coming days of the week. These memes and quotes will surely help you get over your Monday blues and fill you with the energy that you need on the first day of the week. #MondayMotivation and #MondayMood Trend on Twitter As Netizens Share Motivational Quotes, Positive Images and Tweets To Kick Off New Week.

Check Monday Motivation Quotes and Memes Here:

Haha So Relatable:

Monday-Sized Cup of Coffee Please:

This is So True:

Now That's a Perfect #MondayMood:

Best Quote For #MondayMornings:

Such a Motivating Quote:

The voice you hear telling you to follow your heart and change your life is right. Take that first step now! Don't think about how it'll fail, just go. Remember, stumbling isn't failing, stopping is. Trust your journey. Keep moving forward. #motivationmonday #mondaymotivation pic.twitter.com/W7YSU6viWT — Sam Gribble Real Estate (@therealsgre) May 29, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)