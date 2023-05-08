If there's any day in the week that needs some motivation to begin, it's the 'Mighty Monday.' Mondays typically have a terrible reputation, and you need some sort of motivation to sail through this day. To help you get over Monday blues, Twitterati have shared motivation quotes, positive images and tweets so that you can have an energetic and positive start on the first day of the week. #MondayMotivation and #MondayMood are among trending hashtags as netizens are sharing positive vibes. Monday Motivation: Here Are Some Inspiring Quotes, GIFs, WhatsApp Messages and Facebook Images to Begin Your Week.

Motivational Quotes, Positive Images and Tweets:

🧡 Every morning rises hope and happiness again. Kindly open the window of your heart and welcome love in.#nature #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/gtesFXRIpX — 𝕄𝕒𝕤𝕚 (@mh_springirl) May 8, 2023

Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts. – Winston Churchill 💯 #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/BdiH8Tet0R — BVS Film Productions (@BVSfilms) May 8, 2023

Life is full of ups and downs, but always stay focused on your immediate goals. Adapting to changes, forgetting your ego bending down making compromises and sailing along which way the wind is blowing, is best way forward. #MondayMotivation — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) May 8, 2023

Normalize referring your friends to job opportunities it may be a blessing too 💪#MondayMotivation — 𝗖𝗮𝗿𝗿𝗶𝗯𝗲𝗮𝗻 (@Carribean3_) May 8, 2023

Don't let the previous week affect your new week negatively. This is a whole new week with new joy and opportunities ahead. Let's find new opportunities and good vibes together. 🤗 #MondayMood pic.twitter.com/N7vHZiPsKY — Blaine The Pain 🧡⚡ (@BlaineThePainTV) May 8, 2023

