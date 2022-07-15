Veterinarians and park staff pulled off dramatic rescue of the mother elephant and performed CPR on her after she lost consciousness. The huge mammal fainted due to stress after her calf fell into a maintenance hole. The incident occurred in Thailand's Nakhon Nayok Province, per reports. The mom elephant got unconscious after her baby slipped into the hole. Continuous showers and greasy muddy terrain made all attempts go in vain. A tranquillizer was ultimately applied to the older elephant to stabilize her so the rescue could continue. Jharkhand: Elephant Rescued With Help of Excavator Machine After It Falls Into a Ditch in Hulu Village (Watch Video).

Watch The Viral Clip:

ELEPHANT RESCUE: A veterinarian and national park staff saved an elephant mother in Thailand after they performed CPR on her Wednesday The elephant fainted from stress after her calf fell and got stuck in a hole. They were both rescued and safely walked back into the wild. pic.twitter.com/O1WZhzBDZW — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 14, 2022

