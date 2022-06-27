A video that has gone viral on social media shows the local administration in Jharkhand rescuing an elephant with the help of an excavator machine. The incident took place on Sunday after the elephant fell into a ditch in Hulu village of Ramgarh district.

#WATCH Local administration with the help of an excavator machine yesterday rescued an elephant after it fell into a ditch in Hulu village of Ramgarh district in Jharkhand

