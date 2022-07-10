National Kitten Day is celebrated to mark the importance of fluffy cat babies and to raise awareness about the plight of kittens on this day. The day was first observed in 2012 by renowned writer and animal behaviourist, Colleen Paige. Her purpose was to promote the adoption of kittens from animal shelters and nurture them with care. As you celebrate National Kitten Day 2022 on July 10, Sunday, visit your nearby animal homes and bring these cute creatures to your home. They can bring much-needed fun and liveliness to your abode! Watch these cute kitten videos and get inspired

