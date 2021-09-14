Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty or Nicki Minaj has claimed that her cousin's friend became impotent after taking the COVID-19 vaccine which even cancelled his wedding recently. He got his testicles swollen, claimed Nicki. The Trinidadian rapper also missed out from the Met Gala 2021 that required her to be vaccinated. Nicki felt that she must have enough knowledge about the after-effects of the vaccine. Netizens schooled her as they pointed out that swollen testicles could be due to Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) and not the vaccine.

Check Out Nicki Minaj's Tweet:

My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

Netizens React to Nicki Minaj's Tweet

your cousin's friend prolly just picked up an STD but please keep going 💀 — king crissle (@crissles) September 13, 2021

Proof!

Okay, Got It!

I've done my research and swollen testicle are a symptom of gonorrhea and/or chlamydia...so....there's THAT. pic.twitter.com/s5sjpfMYWu — Joey Harris (@joey71074) September 14, 2021

Knowledge Is Power!

She’s literally serving this Today yikes https://t.co/uiHr7433LT — wouldst thou like to live deliciously? (@ElBlackPhillipp) September 14, 2021

Not A Joke

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)