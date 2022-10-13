Happy No Bra Day 2022! An annual international observance taking place every year on October 13 encourages women to go braless as a means to encourage breast cancer awareness. The date was chosen to be the 13th day of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which is October - the original No Bra Day was observed on July 9. In order to celebrate the incredibly powerful and significant observance, Twitterati got together to share photos, videos, GIFs, inspiring words, thoughts, wishes and messages.

POWERFUL Yet Full Of Love and Warmth

The Best Picture From No Bra Day. This woman beat cancer 👁‍🗨#NoBraDay pic.twitter.com/nEqNIRs22K — Ronaldo (@makavelikalam) October 13, 2022

Starting Young

The kind of daughters I want .. No bra day ..yaaayy🤩🤩😜😜😜 pic.twitter.com/y3g51DFNaA — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) October 13, 2022

It Definitely Does

this pic deserves a million likes. she beat breast cancer #NoBraDay pic.twitter.com/0TaGX1ucTn — “tubs” (@___teletubby) October 13, 2022

Full of Grace and Poise

Today is No Bra Day! The day was established to raise awareness of breast cancer and its prevalence. #NoBraDay pic.twitter.com/2yc1FIkwLV — Justin KE (@onyanchajustin) October 13, 2022

Go For It

Today is No Bra Day. Let's make this a No Bra Picture Thread. pic.twitter.com/zh5uHJtaQI — Steady Boy🤍 (@Steadyyboyy) October 13, 2022

Yep

Okay

breaking! pic.twitter.com/9pRYRr6gPo — trying to make your mood better (@ttmymoodb) October 6, 2022

