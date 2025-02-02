South Korean actress Lee Joo Sil has died after battling breast cancer at the age of 80. The veteran actress and voice artiste, who recently made an appearance in Netflix' hit survival thriller series Squid Game 2 passed away at her daughter's home in Uijeongbu, Seoul,, on Sunday (September 2,) as confirmed by her agency. Lee Joo Sil was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer and was battling with the disease for over 13 years. Her funeral will take place at Shinchon Severance Hospital on February 3. Lee Joo Sil played Park Mal Soon, the mother of Wi Ha Joon's Hwang Jun Ho in Lee Jun-jae's Squid Game 2. ‘Squid Game’ Season 2 Review: High-Stakes Thrills, Performances and Gong Yoo’s Standout Cameo Make for a Worthy but Flawed Netflix Sequel (LatestLY Exclusive).

‘Squid Game 2’ Actress Lee Joo Sil Dies of Breast Cancer at 80

Aktris #LeeJooSil meninggal dunia di usia 80 tahun setelah berjuang melawan Kanker Perut Sekitar tiga bulan lalu, kesehatan aktris #LeeJooSil memburuk dan didiagnosis menderita kanker perut. Pada tahun 1993, ia didiagnosis menderita kanker payudara stadium 3 dan diberitahu oleh… pic.twitter.com/tAE40PcHYx — UPDATE KDRAMA NEWS (@infodrakor_id) February 2, 2025

