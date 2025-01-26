In June 2024, Hina Khan revealed to her followers on social media that she had been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. Since then, she has been open about her treatment journey. The actress recently shared a series of pictures with her boyfriend, Rocky Jaiswal, expressing deep gratitude for his unwavering support throughout her battle. Hina penned an emotional message, saying, “He shaved his head when I shaved and he only let them grow when mine started growing back. To the man who looks after my soul, To the man who always says “I GOT YOU”.” She also reflected on his selfless care, stating, “He left everything and has been looking after me. From the day he broke the news to me to the day we were anxiously counting seconds before our Pet Scans. From preparing a list of questionnaire before we met any of the doctors to doing his side of the research so that he can make sure I am going ahead in the right direction.” ‘Griha Laxmi’ Actress Hina Khan Reflects on Strength After Stage 3 Breast Cancer Battle; Says ‘I Normalized My Journey by Staying Active and Courageous’.

Hina Khan with Boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal

