Despite battling stage 3 breast cancer, Hina Khan remains a beacon of positivity, constantly inspiring her fans. The actress actively shares updates about her health on Instagram, using it as a platform to document her journey. Recently, she had revealed that she has successfully completed both her chemotherapy and a major surgery. On Friday (February 28), Hina dropped another update and shared photos from her gym session, informing fans that she has resumed her workouts, demonstrating resilience and determination. "It’s a lot of hard work, Dua Please," she wrote on Insta. ‘My Chemos Are Over’: Hina Khan Shares Major Health Update Amid Breast Cancer Diagnosis As She Attends Event in Mumbai (Watch Video).

Hina Khan Returns to Gym Amid Cancer Diagnosis

