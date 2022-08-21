The Noida police on Sunday arrested a woman after a video of hers abusing and assaulting a security guard went viral on social media. In the 2-minute 19-second video clip, the woman can be seen abusing and physically assaulting a security guard at a posh residential society. As the video moves forward, the woman can be seen grabbing the guard by his neck as he tries to free himself. The woman was detained by the Noida Police after the video went viral.

Disclaimer: The video contains use of foul language.

Watch Video:

Check Tweet:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)