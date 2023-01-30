A 24-year-old Canadian woman, Renée Lariviere, met with a freaking accident when she was leaving her apartment to go out for dinner with her friends. The woman stabbed herself as the car key lodged in her face horrifically. Lariviere recoiled to catch the keys, and the metal part of the object pierced into her skin. An X-ray scan revealed that the key was lodged into her cheek, an inch-and-a-half deep into her nasal cavity and below her eyeballs. The lady said she initially didn't know the key had stuck on her face, with the adrenaline preventing her from feeling any ache. Kandivali Freak Accident Caught on Video: Pillion Bike Rider Crushed to Death in Mumbai Suburb After Metro Rail Barricade Falls.

