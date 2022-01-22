Everyone explored a chef in themselves amid the pandemic. With food junctions shut down during the lockdown, people tried their own hands-on cooking and baking.

Getting bored of the regular food, everybody explored some new recipes out of which some turned out great and became a trend. We at LatestLY, have brought together 11 bizarre food items that became a talk of the town, even if not in the nicest way. Rasgulla Chaat is The Latest Addition to The List of Craziest Food Combinations.

Fanta Omelette

A food blogger in Surat, Gujarat shocked people by going viral with a weird video of eggs made in fizzy Fanta.

Rasgulla Chaat

And the favourite sweet dish turns salty and spicy. This is a completely mind-boggling invention.

Paan Brownie

Pan and Browny Combo. Only from Ahmedabad, Gujarat. 👍🏽👍🏽 pic.twitter.com/ggXwGURFS1 — Raman (@Dhuandhaar) November 9, 2021

Shifting the taste of brownie from chocolate to paan is indeed a very tricky thing to do. This is another strange food item that came up from Gujarat

Maggi Milkshake

After beer Maggi, chocolate Maggi and cur Maggi, 2021 has now seen a bizarre Maggi experiment, i.e., Maggi Milkshake

Watermelon Mustard Sauce

Starting with a TikTok challenge, watermelon with mustard sauce gained popularity this year. Some called it mouth-watering while many called it mind-boggling.

Oreo Pakoda

People have explored such weird food combinations this year out of which the most recent one is the Oreo Pakoda. The video went viral by a YouTube channel foodie incarnate by blogger Amar Sirohi.

Strawberry and Chocolate Samosa

Seeing the lollipop idli circulating in social media was ok, but this one 😱😱! pic.twitter.com/aKArtGMLyb — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) October 1, 2021

We had seen potato stuffing samosa and dal samosa till date, and now our new budding chefs have discovered strawberry and Chocolate Samosa.

Chocolate Biryani

A shop in Karachi, Pakistan is selling biryani topped with chocolate storm and it has left the internet completely blown.

Mango Ice Cream Chaat Loaded With Cheese

This is one of the major food combinations in the list of weird food combinations that were discovered in 2021.

StrawBiryani

We made “Strawbiryani” at home today and I am curious to know what desi Twitter has to say about it. pic.twitter.com/PCZ0Ug38gc — Saad 🍓 (@SaadGH) February 19, 2021

After chocolate Biryani, strawberry biryani took the internet on the storm with the twist in the traditional desi style biryani.

Fries Dipped in Honey

No, it’s not Honey Chilli potato, try these crispy potato fries dipped in Honey for a yummy taste.

Lately, many people are busy trying their hands-on cooking, and the above food combinations have completely blown the internet with their unexpected discovery.

