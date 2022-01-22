Everyone explored a chef in themselves amid the pandemic. With food junctions shut down during the lockdown, people tried their own hands-on cooking and baking.
Getting bored of the regular food, everybody explored some new recipes out of which some turned out great and became a trend. We at LatestLY, have brought together 11 bizarre food items that became a talk of the town, even if not in the nicest way. Rasgulla Chaat is The Latest Addition to The List of Craziest Food Combinations.
Fanta Omelette
A food blogger in Surat, Gujarat shocked people by going viral with a weird video of eggs made in fizzy Fanta.
Rasgulla Chaat
We are doomed. Rasgulla chaat!! pic.twitter.com/tjRZ4lcMVl
— Kaptan Hindustan™ (@KaptanHindostan) October 19, 2021
And the favourite sweet dish turns salty and spicy. This is a completely mind-boggling invention.
Paan Brownie
Pan and Browny Combo. Only from Ahmedabad, Gujarat. 👍🏽👍🏽 pic.twitter.com/ggXwGURFS1
— Raman (@Dhuandhaar) November 9, 2021
Shifting the taste of brownie from chocolate to paan is indeed a very tricky thing to do. This is another strange food item that came up from Gujarat
Maggi Milkshake
After beer Maggi, chocolate Maggi and cur Maggi, 2021 has now seen a bizarre Maggi experiment, i.e., Maggi Milkshake
Watermelon Mustard Sauce
View this post on Instagram
Starting with a TikTok challenge, watermelon with mustard sauce gained popularity this year. Some called it mouth-watering while many called it mind-boggling.
Oreo Pakoda
People have explored such weird food combinations this year out of which the most recent one is the Oreo Pakoda. The video went viral by a YouTube channel foodie incarnate by blogger Amar Sirohi.
Strawberry and Chocolate Samosa
Seeing the lollipop idli circulating in social media was ok, but this one 😱😱! pic.twitter.com/aKArtGMLyb
— Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) October 1, 2021
We had seen potato stuffing samosa and dal samosa till date, and now our new budding chefs have discovered strawberry and Chocolate Samosa.
Chocolate Biryani
A shop in Karachi, Pakistan is selling biryani topped with chocolate storm and it has left the internet completely blown.
Mango Ice Cream Chaat Loaded With Cheese
View this post on Instagram
This is one of the major food combinations in the list of weird food combinations that were discovered in 2021.
StrawBiryani
We made “Strawbiryani” at home today and I am curious to know what desi Twitter has to say about it. pic.twitter.com/PCZ0Ug38gc
— Saad 🍓 (@SaadGH) February 19, 2021
After chocolate Biryani, strawberry biryani took the internet on the storm with the twist in the traditional desi style biryani.
Fries Dipped in Honey
No, it’s not Honey Chilli potato, try these crispy potato fries dipped in Honey for a yummy taste.
Lately, many people are busy trying their hands-on cooking, and the above food combinations have completely blown the internet with their unexpected discovery.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 22, 2022 05:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).