Pakistan is witnessing the worst-ever inflation and price rise in the country's history. Reports have said that the cash crunch is so high in Pakistan that the people barely have money to pay for basic ration. A local media reported that 1 kilogram of chicken meat is being sold at Rs. 720 in Karachi. Despite the crisis, the riches of Pakistan were seen lining up in huge numbers outside the renowned Canadian coffee shop over the weekend when Tom Hortons opened its first outlet in Lahore. Pakistan Food Crisis: People Chase Wheat Truck on Bikes by Risking Their Lives As Food Crisis Deepens (Watch Video).

Long Queues Outside Tim Hortons:

On one hand poor are lining up for one bag of subsidised flour and riches are queue up for Tim Hortons coffee. If Star Bucks and Pret A Manger are eyeing Pakistan, FBR must think of taxing those who are enjoying Europe in Pakistan without paying a penny of tax. pic.twitter.com/Zh85wOabTQ — Riaz ul Haq (@Riazhaq) February 12, 2023

Pakistan Crisis:

Two Nation theory of #Jinnah. The reality! It was not about Hindus and Muslims but the Elite & Poor, Fauj & Awam, Rulers & Subjects, Kings & Paupers. India get rid of feudalism & in Pakistan it has 1000 lives & million faces. Poor line up for Flour, Elite for Tim Hortons pic.twitter.com/qdnLOllyXY — Khalid Umar (@ukilaw) February 12, 2023

Tim Hortons in Pakistan:

New record of sale on first day Tim Hortons in Lahore Pakistan, we are really at default Risk? pic.twitter.com/N8KlIuOHIA — Fakhar Yousafzai (@fakharzai7) February 12, 2023

Two Sides of Pakistan:

Two sides of Pakistan Tim Hortons Flour pic.twitter.com/5ZeDpsOzi9 — Kinza Hashim💙 (@Iamkinza44) February 12, 2023

