A dramatic video capturing a paraglider's abrupt landing during an event in Pakistan has taken the internet by storm. The incident, which occurred in November 2023 during the celebration of Gilgit-Baltistan's 76th Independence Day, shows the glider unexpectedly crashing onto the stage. In the viral video, the paraglider is seen descending with a trail of red and blue smoke from the parachute. However, the glider misjudges the landing speed and timing, causing him to veer off course and land in the front row, where several guests were seated instead of the designated field. As the glider approaches, panicked individuals can be seen running for safety.

Pakistan Paraglider Viral Video

