In a shocking incident reported from Pakistan’s Lahore, a woman was reportedly thrown from an upper floor of a residence by her husband and in-laws after she did not cook Chicken Karahi properly. The incident, which was captured on CCTV, has been widely circulated on social media. The video reveals the woman plummeting from the building, her screams echoing as she descends. The event took place near Shalimar Road in Lahore’s Nonarian Chowk on March 9. The victim, known as Maryam, is currently hospitalised and undergoing treatment for severe injuries. According to reports, a case has been filed and the main suspect has been arrested. Pakistan Shocker: Man Strangles Sister to Death As Father and Other Family Members Watch in Toba Tek Singh, Horrific Video Surfaces.

Shocking Incident in Pakistan (Disturbing Video)

A woman in Lahore, Pakistan was thrown out of a window by her husband & his parents for not spicing the chicken properly. She survived but is in critical condition. One main accused is arrested but others are free #DomesticAbuse #Lahore #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/oDiPEOF6us — Uzair Baloch (@ubaloxh94) March 28, 2024

