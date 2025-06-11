A person who travelled on the Vande Bharat Express, which travels (Train No. 20176) from Agra to Varanasi, has expressed serious concerns about the quality of the food provided on board. The complaint claims that the food was of low quality and did not meet the standards that one would expect from a high-end train service such as Vande Bharat. The passenger also claimed that rather than dealing with the complaint, a staff member named Vikram reacted rudely and made an attempt to intimidate him after he brought up the matter. The RPF (Railway Protection Force) employees on board were additionally accused of acting inappropriately and disrespectfully. The official IRCTC X (previously Twitter) account acknowledged the complaint and asked the traveller to provide travel information and a phone number to help with a formal investigation. Cockroach Found in Food Served on Vande Bharat Express Train, Indian Railways Responds (See Pic).

Passenger Alleges Poor Food Quality and Misbehaviour on Vande Bharat Express

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)