When it comes to advertising a company or maybe even finding love, nothing compares to the impact of a well-designed billboard. Through a billboard, Tinder India recently promoted its service by identifying potential 'Premika', or lover, for a man called Reo. The enormous board said, "Looking for a premika for Reo," and featured a picture of Reo. It then enumerates some of Reo's best qualities, which it seems his best friend Anchal, who wants to see him happy, has shared. These attributes include the following: "He can make kathi rolls like the ones on Park Street," "He's a photographer (unlimited candid shots for you)," and "He knows all the best puchka places in town." The pics and video of the billboard is currently doing rounds on social media. Tinder Community Guidelines Changes: Dating app To Remove Social Media Handles From Public Bios.

Tinder’s Billboard Ad Goes Viral

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calcutta Instagrammers (@ig_calcutta)

