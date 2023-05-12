New Delhi, May 12: Dating app Tinder on Friday announced changes to its existing Community Guidelines in which it will be removing social handles from public bios.

As the company explained, Tinder is not a place to promote businesses to try to make money -- members shouldn't advertise, promote, or share social handles or links to gain followers, sell things, fundraise, or campaign. To help combat this, Tinder said it will remove social handles from public bios. TikTok Tracked Users Who Watched Gay Content on App: Report.

"The majority of Tinder's members are 18-25, and Tinder is often their first dating experience. To guide these younger daters as they start their dating journey, Tinder is using this policy refresh to remind and educate members about healthy dating habits -- both online and in real life," Ehren Schlue, SVP of Member Strategy at Tinder, said in a statement.

To help members avoid oversharing and decrease their risk of being removed from the app, the company said that members can use in-app features to be clear about their goals and relationship types, allowing them to start the conversation on the same page. Linda Yaccarino To Be New Twitter Chief? Know All About the Woman Who May Replace Elon Musk As Twitter CEO.

Moreover, the dating app mentioned that there is no place on Tinder for any acts or behaviour that suggests, intends, or causes harm to another member -- either on or offline, physically or digitally and said that such actions would be taken very seriously. Members will begin receiving notifications of these updates in both the Tinder app and via email.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 12, 2023 01:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).