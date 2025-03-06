Prince Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar of Udaipur, a distinguished member of the Mewar royal family, has set a new world record by lighting 2,203 solar lamps in a mesmerising art display. This remarkable feat has secured his place in the renowned Guinness World Record for the most solar-powered lamps lit in one location. The event not only illuminated the sky with thousands of glowing lamps but also beautifully represented a harmonious fusion of tradition, modern innovation and eco-consciousness. The lighting display was not only a visual feast but also a powerful statement of how modern technology can co-exist harmoniously with ancient traditions to create something truly unique and impactful. Ajay Devgn Crying Meme Template for Free Download Online: Old Movie Scene of the Actor Hysterically Crying Sparks Funny Memes, Hilarious Instagram Reels, Jokes and Images.

Prince Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar Lighting Solar Lamps

