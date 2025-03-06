In the ever-evolving world of internet memes, certain moments from films become iconic far beyond their original context. One such moment comes from Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn's emotional performance from an old movie. In this scene, Devgn's character breaks down hysterically, creating a dramatic yet somewhat over-the-top portrayal of heartbreak. What was originally a poignant moment in the film has since turned into one of the internet’s favourite meme templates. The image of Ajay Devgn crying with tears streaming down his face and an exaggerated expression of anguish has become a versatile and highly relatable meme template used across social media platforms like Instagram, Twitter and TikTok. Ajay Devgn’s ‘Drishyam 3’ in the Works? Here’s What We Know About His Film With Director Abhishek Pathak.

Ajay Devgn Crying Meme

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nitin Rao (@thetemplatechor)

Relatable Much?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lil Amigos Nest (@lilamigosnest)

ROFL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meme (@memes_edit4u)

LOL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ✯ P r A v E s H 𓆩ᥫ᭡𓆪 (@meme._.template)

