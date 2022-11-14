According to the US National Park Service, American Lions, who went extinct 11,000 years ago, grew to be around 8 feet long and 4 feet tall. Recently, researchers have found an extremely rare fossiled tooth of the ancient animal on the drying banks of the Mississippi River. According to reports, the massive Americal Lion has not been seen on American soil since the last Ice Age. Oxford, MS, resident Wiley Prewitt made the significant discovery. Elephant Fossil, 5-8 Million Years Old, Discovered From Siwalik Sediments in UP's Saharanpur, View Pics.

See Pics Of The Rare Finding:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)