Lucknow, June 19: In a rare discovery, the authorities in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur - which houses a significant portion of the state's forest belt - discovered an ancient fossil of an elephant. The discovery is stated to be rare as the elephant fossil is calculated to be roughly 5 to 8 million years old. Giant 120-Million-Year Old Crocodile That Walked on Two Feet Like a Dinosaur Found by Scientists in South Korea.

The Chief Conservator of Forest, while speaking to reporters, said the fossil was recovered from the Siwalik sediments. They are located close to the Badshahi Bagh in Saharanpur region of western UP.

"A fossil of an elephant has been discovered from the Siwalik sediments exposed in the vicinity of Badshahi Bagh in Saharanpur. Fossil is from Dhok Pathan formation of Siwalik. Age of the specimen may range from 5 to 8 million yrs," said VK Jain, Chief Conservator of Forest, Saharanpur said.

View Pics of Rare Elephant Fossil

A fossil of an elephant has been discovered from the Siwalik sediments exposed in the vicinity of Badshahi Bagh in Saharanpur. Fossil is from Dhok Pathan formation of Siwalik. Age of the specimen may range from 5 to 8 million yrs: VK Jain, Chief Conservator of Forest, Saharanpur pic.twitter.com/Hyd1bWvZln — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 19, 2020

The fossil would be preserved and is likely to be used for further study related to the ancient age. For the anthropologists, the rare fossil discovery may expand the realm of their research.

