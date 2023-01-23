Captured by a deep sea exploration team from the Ocean Exploration Trust, a viral video of a rarely seen jellyfish has left the internet jaw-dropped. A user rightly said, "Another beautiful creation of God". The beautiful marine creature was spotted "4,000 feet below the sea off the coast of Baja California, Mexico". The dark and vibrant colours of the jellyfish are not seen clearly due to the lack of light in the deep blue. But this footage shows the aquatic critter "illuminating" incredibly. The trust says that the jellyfish's tendrils move the nutrients through its body. Jellyfish as Big as Humans Spotted by Divers in UK, View Stunning Pic of Barrel Jellyfish.

Watch The Rarely Seen Jellyfish:

This spectacular rarely seen jellyfish was spotted 4,000 feet below the sea off the coast of Baja California, Mexico. 🌊 pic.twitter.com/wPypT6eoPF — H0W_THlNGS_W0RK (@HowThingsWork_) January 21, 2023

