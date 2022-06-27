Miners working in the Klondike gold fields have discovered the frozen mummified remains of a near-complete baby woolly mammoth. Members of the local Tr'ondek Hwech'in First Nation named the calf Nun Cho ga, which translates to 'big baby animal', according to the Yukon government. Photos of the rare find were shared on Twitter by Professor Dan Shugar. The female animal would have died during the ice age, i.e. more than 30,000 years ago. 14,000-Year-Old Puppy Found a Decade Ago in Russia Ate a Wolly Rhinoceros as Last Meal! (View Pics).

See Pics:

Being part of the recovery of Nun cho ga, the baby woolly mammoth found in the permafrost in the Klondike this week (on Solstice and Indigenous Peoples’ Day!), was the most exciting scientific thing I have ever been part of, bar none. https://t.co/WnGoSo8hPk pic.twitter.com/JLD0isNk8Y — Prof Dan Shugar (@WaterSHEDLab) June 24, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)