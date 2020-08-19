Studies in palaeontology, research on prehistoric discoveries have given us some strange findings of the mammoth creatures that existed before mankind. A recent autopsy on a decade-old puppy found in Russia has presented shocking findings. The puppy devoured on a woolly rhinoceros as its last meal! Scientists who were studying the perfectly preserved body of this Ice Age puppy found a fragment in its stomach. Experts tested what it could belong to and came up with the shocking finding. The findings have been published in a paper on Current Biology.

The Centre for Palaeogenetics worked on this research. Ten years ago, a frozen body of a puppy dating back to roughly 14,000 years ago was found by Russian scientists in the Siberian region. They had found a piece of a hairy tissue in its stomach. Scientists thought it was a cave lion but tests by the Stockholm's Natural History Museum revealed it was the woolly carnivore. Love Dalen who worked on the study told CNN, "We have a reference database and mitochondrial DNA from all mammals, so we checked the sequence data against that and the results that came back -- it was an almost perfect match for woolly rhinoceros." 50,000-Year-Old Mummified Ice Age Wolf Pup & Caribou Calf Discovered by Yukon Miners; View Pics.

Check Tweets About The Recent Finding:

Follow this thread for an almost unbelievable story, hiding in the SI of this paper:https://t.co/2wnZTGVwVg Ten years ago, a roughly 14,000 year old frozen #dog or #wolf #puppy was found in Russia. It's been named Tumat. Subsequently, an autopsy of Tumat was conducted (1/n). pic.twitter.com/FtV3SIZmjL — Centre for Palaeogenetics (@CpgSthlm) August 17, 2020

... a WOOLLY RHINOCEROS! We subsequently sequenced a lot more DNA from it, and generated a complete mitochondrial genome. This mitochondrial genome is now featured in the @CurrentBiology paper by @EdanaLord et al. (link above). To be sure of it's age, we also... (3/n) pic.twitter.com/4KXWAUHfU5 — Centre for Palaeogenetics (@CpgSthlm) August 17, 2020

Here are Pics Of The 14,000-Year-Old Dog:

A 14,000 year old puppy preserved in permafrost had a slice of a woolly rhino for its last meal. Russian scientist said today that shape of the skin found in its stomach suggests it had been cut from the carcass by a human. Earlier story about the puppy https://t.co/Ec7sq0nZ1d pic.twitter.com/2QTeriptVN — The Siberian Times (@siberian_times) August 18, 2020

The findings are also surprising as it is unclear how the hungry canine could have devoured a rhino, given the huge size of these carnivores. Dalen speculates it could have been a dead baby rhino. "This puppy must have died very shortly after eating the rhino, because it’s not very digested," he said. It also presents that woolly rhinoceros went extinct 14,000 years ago too. So the dog could have eaten one of the last of these beastly animals.

