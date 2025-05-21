The debate over trans inclusion in sports flared again when a 16-year-old, Reese Hogan, briefly posed on 1st place podium after finishing second during placement at a state track and field meet at the CIF Southern Section Finals. The Californian high school girl was declared runner up, with male-born trans athlete AB Hernandez of Jurupa Valley bagging the first place in the girls’ triple jump. The junior transgender athlete also finished first in the girls’ long jump. Reese Hogan did not let the runner-up position deter her, and in fact, she stood on top of the 1st place podium in what many saw as a “silent” protest to signal her rightfully earned position. The crowd cheered Reese Hogan for her stand, and soon, the teenager found herself winning praises online. Riley Gaines, American political activist and former swimmer, who has been actively voicing against the inclusion of transgender athletes in girls' and women's sports, took to X (formerly Twitter) to praise Reese Hogan. However, a section of netizens slammed Reese Hogan for her act, calling it 'unsportsmanlike.' Transgender Women Football Players To Be Banned From Women’s Teams in England, Scotland.

Watch Reese Hogan Posing on 1st Place Podium After Finishing Second to AB Hernandez of Jurupa Valley

When the boy got off the podium, she assumed her rightful spot as champion. The crowd erupts with applause. THIS is the way. Congrats to Reese Hogan, the REAL champ!!! https://t.co/KiEm2yV2YY pic.twitter.com/hqGdikES29 — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) May 18, 2025

Reese Hogan Becomes a Viral Sensation

🚨 Truth Takes the Podium: Reese Hogan Claims Her Rightful Place as Girls’ Triple Jump Champion. Reese Hogan didn’t just jump the farthest among the girls—she competed with integrity and earned that podium. When the biological male stepped aside, the crowd knew exactly who the… pic.twitter.com/6at4o4gTf5 — Kristin Sokoloff (@KSOKUNCENSORED) May 20, 2025

Rightful Place or Unsportsmanlike?

High school track star Reese Hogan takes her rightful spot in first place after "finishing second" to a deluded male competitor. We need more female athletes taking a stand like this!pic.twitter.com/geJLyLrm3e — Media Research Center (@theMRC) May 19, 2025

