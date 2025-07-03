Anaya Bangar, daughter of former India cricketer Sanjay Bangar, has successfully undergone two major gender-affirming surgeries on July 3. Anaya took to her social media profile on Instagram to confirm her undergoing 'Breast Augmentation and Tracheal Shave' surgeries in Mumbai under the watchful eyes of Dr Parag Telang. Taking to her YouTube channel, Anaya posted about her upcoming Gender-Affirming surgeries on July 1, and stated how her dream is coming alive, and a new era is about to start in an emotional video. Check out Anaya's post about her successful surgeries below. Anaya Bangar Shares Her HRT Results, Urges BCCI and ICC To Initiate A Dialogue On Transgender Women's Inclusion in Women's Cricket (See Post).

'My Body, My Choice, My Truth'

Anaya Bangar Undergoes Two Major Gender-Affirming Surgeries

