British Rowing announced Thursday that it is set to ban transgender athletes from competing in women’s events starting today. According to Daily Telegraph, more than 80 percent of the body’s members had advocated for the change to safeguard the fairness and integrity of the female category. Trans Athletes Banned From Women Cycling Events: UCI Bans Transgender Women From Competing in Female Category.

British Rowing to Ban Trans Athletes:

