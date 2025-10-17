During a school board meeting in Maine’s capital, Augusta, three activists stripped down to their underwear to protest the district’s policy allowing trans athletes to compete in women’s sports. The demonstration, led by local activist Nick Blanchard, aimed to highlight the discomfort girls reportedly feel in locker rooms under the current rules. As the activists disrobed, Blanchard told board members, "You feel uncomfortable? Because that’s what these young girls feel like when a boy walks into the locker room and starts unchanging in front of them." The stunt drew mixed reactions from board members, with some visibly upset, others averting their gaze, and a few appearing unbothered. Blanchard emphasised that Augusta should set an example for the state, stressing the need to protect girls’ privacy and comfort. Reportedly, despite the protest, the Augusta school board voted to uphold its policy in accordance with the Maine Human Rights Act, which allows students to participate on teams that match their gender identity. ‘End of War on Women’s Sports’: Surrounded by Young Female Fans, US President Donald Trump Signs Order Banning Participation of Transgender Athletes in Women’s Sports (Watch Video).

Activists Strip at School Board Over Trans Athlete Policy in Maine

Exclusive: Veteran Of The Infowar, "Corn Pop From Maine", Exposed The Marxist Trans Takeover Of Public School Locker Rooms, Maine Parents Strip At Augusta School Board Meeting To Destroy The Left's Hypocrisy @pwa1776 @HarrisonHSmith pic.twitter.com/qUM6KMdjxz — INFOWARS (@infowars) October 17, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Collin Rugg), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

