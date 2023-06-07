Bears could be responsible, and this video is proof! In a video doing the rounds of the internet, a bear could be seen walking on the road when he spots a fallen traffic cone. The bear then picks up the fallen traffic cone, places it straight, and walks away. The responsible behaviour of the bear will surely make you believe in the goodness of wild animals. How To Survive a Bear Attack? Guess, Standing Still Is the Most Effective Way of Preventing Bear Attack, Claims Viral Video.

Watch the Viral Video Here:

Responsible bear picks up fallen traffic cone pic.twitter.com/OMRLS8eAz6 — Gabriele Corno (@Gabriele_Corno) June 6, 2023

