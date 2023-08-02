A ride at an amusement park in Rye, New York recently malfunctioned, making it move backwards for ten minutes straight. The viral video of the malfunction shows people being stuck on the ride which was spinning backwards. The people were stuck on the ride for as long as ten minutes. No injuries were reported. The park officials closed the ride after the incident and are working closely with the manufacturers to resolve the defect. Amusement Park Ride Accident Video: Two Kids Get Trapped as Ride Malfunctions and Starts Running at Higher Speed; Scary Footages Surfaces.

Watch the Viral Video Here:

People were stuck spinning backward for as long as 10 minutes on a malfunctioning ride at an amusement park in Rye, New York. No injuries were reported as a result of the malfunction. pic.twitter.com/npeXFclwnV — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 30, 2023

