One must be careful while encountering wildlife. In a video shared by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter, a group of men are seen deliberately trying to get close to a herd of elephants crossing the road. The video shows the pack, including elephant calves crossing the street. "An elephant herd with young calf can be highly aggressive. Don’t put your life at stake. Allow them safe passage.They have the first right [sic]," Susanta Nanda wrote while sharing the video. He also pointed out the 'ridiculous crowd behaviour' that could endanger them. Elephant Chases Jungle Safari Vehicle After Tourists Scream in Panic on Seeing the Jumbo, IFS Officer Shares Video With Important Suggestion.

Watch the Viral Video Here:

Ridiculous crowd behaviour. An elephant herd with young calf can be highly aggressive. Don’t put your life at stake. Allow them safe passage.They have the first right pic.twitter.com/Nr4i2or0kw — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) July 17, 2023

