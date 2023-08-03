The latest addition to the list of bizarre food combinations is the Rum Chaas. A viral food video shows a man adding buttermilk to the alcoholic drink. He first adds ice, curry leaves, and ginger to the glass and pours rum into it. He further adds spiced buttermilk to the drink and garnishes it with boondi and chilli. Netizens online have called out this bizarre food combination and have shared various hilarious responses to the viral video. Check the funny reactions of the netizens to the rum chaas viral video here. Roshogolla Roll Being Served in Kolkata Eatery? Video of Bizarre Food Combination Goes Viral, Customer Reveals Dish Not Made of Real Rasgulla.

Check the Rum Chaas Video Here:

sab khaano ke maa-bhain karne ke baad ab daaru ki baari 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/mn9dwr6y9T — Dr Gill (@ikpsgill1) August 2, 2023

Sharam Karo 🤣 — meenus (@meenus) August 2, 2023

deserves min 10 yrs jail time — Sahilarioussss (@Sahilarioussss) August 2, 2023

naam batao isske inventor ka pic.twitter.com/BPhuSa1Yz0 — Hunटरर ♂ (@nickhunterr) August 2, 2023

