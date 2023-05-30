In a clip doing the rounds on the internet, a man is seen adding roshogollas in the preparation of a roll. The new dish is hence named roshogolla roll. In the video, the cook is seen dipping roshogollas in the sauce before adding them to the veggies and rolling the dish. However, there's a catch. A man has apparently tried this roll and has commented on the viral video about the truth of this dish. "Hello, All. I personally tried this roll for this video and this almost tastes like a paneer roll we usually eat. They are using chanar kofta as Roshogolla which is not sweet at all. This place just named it Roshogolla Roll just because these koftas looks like Mini Roshogolla [sic]," the user commented on the roshogolla roll viral video. Fruit Chai Viral Video: Freshly Cut Fruits in Tea Is Latest Addition to the List of Bizarre Food Combinations!

Watch the Roshogolla Roll Preparation Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kolkata's illusion | Kolkata (@kolkatas.illusion)

